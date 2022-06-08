Sajid Javid Backs Tax Cuts After Revolt Against UK PM Boris Johnson

Speaking to Times Radio on Wednesday, the health secretary said that anti-Johnson forces should not try to amend the rules, which state that a prime minister cannot face another no-confidence vote for a year.

“I think most people would think if you sort of changed the rules it would be grossly unfair, it would be the wrong thing to do. So I wouldn’t support that … And if anyone wants to exercise the current rules, which they did, that’s totally their right and I respect my colleagues for that, but the decision has been made," Javid was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, Javid termed the vote as a "clear and decisive win." He also said that some of Johnson's detractors were now willing to support him.