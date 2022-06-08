Sajid Javid Backs Tax Cuts After Revolt Against UK PM Boris Johnson
Javid's remarks come a day after Prime Minister Johnson survived a no-confidence motion against his leadership.
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that he would like to see the government work towards cutting more taxes. Speaking on the BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Javid said, “I’d like to see us do more on tax cuts." "Every member of the government, all [of] my colleagues, we want to see taxes as low as possible," he added.
Javid's remarks come a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence motion against his leadership, initiated by the leaders of his own party.
“I’m pleased that there have been targeted tax cuts already. The recent budget, I think I’m right in saying, (means) some 70% of people, those that are lower paid, will pay less national insurance than before," the health secretary added while speaking on the radio show.
According to The Guardian, on being questioned about the increasing tax burden, Javid cited challenges posed by the pandemic, adding that he would like to see deductions wherever possible.
Sajid Javid on the No-Confidence Motion
Speaking to Times Radio on Wednesday, the health secretary said that anti-Johnson forces should not try to amend the rules, which state that a prime minister cannot face another no-confidence vote for a year.
“I think most people would think if you sort of changed the rules it would be grossly unfair, it would be the wrong thing to do. So I wouldn’t support that … And if anyone wants to exercise the current rules, which they did, that’s totally their right and I respect my colleagues for that, but the decision has been made," Javid was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
According to The Guardian, Javid termed the vote as a "clear and decisive win." He also said that some of Johnson's detractors were now willing to support him.
The Allegation Against Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of holding parties at his official residence, 10 Downing Street, during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.
More than 40 MPs had demanded Johnson's resignation after the scandal was exposed. Calls for his resignation grew louder after Sue Grey, a top civil servant, submitted her reports on 'partygate.'
The prime minister had taken full responsibility for the parties hosted under his watch in Parliament; however, he refused to resign over the charges.
A no-confidence motion was moved against him on 6 June. Out of the 359 votes cast, 211 were in confidence while 148 votes went against him.
(With inputs from The Guardian)
