LeT Deputy Chief Abdul Rehman Makki Designated as 'Global Terrorist' by UNSC

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, 16 January, listed Pakistan-based top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist under its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.

Who is he?: Abdul Rehman Makki, a US-designated terrorist, is the brother-in-law of LeT chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. In the past, he has occupied several leadership positions within the LeT and has played a key roll in fundraising and financing.

What has the UNSC said?: In a statement, the committee said,