Russia-Ukraine Talks Slated for Today; Zelenskyy Resumes Push for No-Fly Zone

After over two weeks since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russia has reportedly said that delegations of both the nations had made "significant progress" to find a resolution to the conflict, AFP reported.

The nations will be holding another round of conflict talks on Monday, 14 March, via video conferencing.

Meanwhile, in a video address late on Sunday, 13 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged NATO to close the skies above Ukraine, saying that if a no-fly zone was not implemented, it will "only be a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory, on NATO territory, on the homes of NATO citizens."

This comes a day after at least 35 people were killed when a Russian air strike hit a large Ukrainian military base near Poland's border.