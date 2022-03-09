Ukraine's First Lady Condemns Kremlin's 'Mass Murder' in an Open Letter to Media

Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, 9 March, posted an open letter on her Facebook page addressed to global media, where she condemned the Kremlin's "mass murder" of civilians.

The letter is a response to requests for interviews from various media outlets, she said. It is "my testimony from Ukraine," she added.

"What happened just over a week ago was impossible to believe. Our country was peaceful; our cities, towns, and villages were full of life."