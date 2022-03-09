Ukraine War: Ukraine Will Never Be a Victory for Putin, Says US Prez Joe Biden

United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday, 8 March, said Ukraine would never be a victory for Russia President Vladimir Putin, reported AFP.

"Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price but this much is already clear -- Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin," he said.

Meanwhile, more than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on 24 February, according to the latest data from the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday.

Biden also announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, in the administration's most far-reaching action yet to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

This comes amid Russia's ongoing offensive in Ukraine, despite an agreement to set up humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities.

Russia had, on Tuesday, declared a ceasefire, agreeing to set up humanitarian corridors in the Ukrainian cities of Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kyiv, and Chernihiv, in order to allow evacuation operations.

However, the invading forces reportedly violated the temporary truce by shelling in Mariupol.