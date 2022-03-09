ADVERTISEMENT
Live

Ukraine War: Ukraine Will Never Be a Victory for Putin, Says US Prez Joe Biden

Catch all the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine tensions here.

The Quint
Updated
World
4 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ukrainian soldiers and militiamen carry a woman in a wheelchair as the artillery echoes nearby, while people flee Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, 7 March.</p></div>
i

United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday, 8 March, said Ukraine would never be a victory for Russia President Vladimir Putin, reported AFP.

"Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price but this much is already clear -- Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin," he said.

Meanwhile, more than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on 24 February, according to the latest data from the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday.

Biden also announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, in the administration's most far-reaching action yet to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

This comes amid Russia's ongoing offensive in Ukraine, despite an agreement to set up humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities.

Russia had, on Tuesday, declared a ceasefire, agreeing to set up humanitarian corridors in the Ukrainian cities of Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kyiv, and Chernihiv, in order to allow evacuation operations.

However, the invading forces reportedly violated the temporary truce by shelling in Mariupol.

Snapshot

  • The United States said that Russia was escalating shelling due to the lack of progress of ground troops

  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to stay in the capital until the war was won

  • More than 20,11,312 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since the Russian invasion

  • The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine, which took place on 7 March, bore no fruit

10:37 AM , 09 Mar

Hungary Opposes Ban on Russian Oil and Gas

Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban, has opposed a ban on Russian oil and gas, saying it “would represent a disproportionately large burden” for his country.

“While we condemn Russia’s armed offensive and we also condemn the war, we will not allow Hungarian families to be made to pay the price of the war; and so the sanctions must not be extended to the areas of oil and gas,” he said in a statement.

Orban added, "Most of Hungary’s oil and natural gas imports come from Russia, and 90 per cent of Hungarian families heat with gas. The Hungarian economy simply cannot function without oil and gas.

ADVERTISEMENT
9:19 AM , 09 Mar

Fitch Again Downgrades Russia’s Sovereign Debt Rating Into Junk Territory

Ratings agency Fitch has again downgraded Russia's sovereign debt rating into junk territory from "B" to "C", saying the decision reflects the view that a default is "imminent".

"Junk" status is the category of countries at risk of not being able to repay their debt.

9:16 AM , 09 Mar

‘Lost Contact With Chernobyl Nuclear Data Systems’: IAEA

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has said that it has lost contact with Chernobyl nuclear data systems.

IAEA added that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer transmitting data to the UN watchdog, and voiced concern for staff working under Russian guard at the Ukrainian facility, AFP reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
9:14 AM , 09 Mar

20,000 Foreign Volunteers Have Joined Ukrainian Forces To Fight Russia

First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said on Tuesday that foreign volunteers will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship if they want to.

Around 20,000 foreign volunteers have joined Ukrainian forces to fight Russia since 6 March, The Kyiv Independent reported.


Published: 09 Mar 2022, 8:37 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
×
×