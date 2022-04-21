Ukraine Offers to Hold 'Special Round of Negotiations' With Russia Over Mariupol

The Ukrainian government on Wednesday, 20 April, proposed to hold a "special round" of negotiations with Russia to decide the fate of Mariupol, a senior official said, reported news agency AFP.

Mykhailo Podolyak, who is the top Ukraine negotiator and an aide to the president, wrote on Twitter, "Yes. Without any conditions. We're ready to hold a 'special round of negotiations' right in Mariupol."

"One on one. Two on two. To save our guys, Azov, military, civilians, children, the living & the wounded. Everyone. Because they are ours. Because they are in my heart. Forever," he said.