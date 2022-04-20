Mariupol: Russia Gives Surrender Deadline As Ukrainian Troops Face 'Last Days'

A commander for Ukrainian troops in Mariupol has said that his troops were "maybe facing" their "last days, if not hours", as Russia provided a new deadline for them to surrender on Wednesday, 20 April.

Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade claimed that Russian troops are outnumbering Ukrainian ones by 10 to 1.

"We appeal to all world leaders to help us. We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state," he pleaded in a video message.