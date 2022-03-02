ADVERTISEMENT

A Third World War Would Be ‘Nuclear and Devastating,’ Warns Top Russian Diplomat

Military operation aimed at disarming Ukraine. Russia will not let Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons, he said.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warns that a third world world, should it break out, will be nuclear and devastating.</p></div>
i

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, 2 March, warned that if a third World War breaks out, it will be “nuclear and devastating.”

This comes days after President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear forces on increased alert.

Meanwhile, Wednesday saw the Russian invasion enter its seventh day, as it claimed control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

“A third World War would be a devastating nuclear war,” Russia’s top diplomat stated, Reuters reported, quoting the RIA news agency

Lavrov reportedly added that the "special operation against Ukraine" was executed in order to prevent Kyiv from obtaining nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday, Lavrov had said that Ukraine had been seeking nuclear weapons but offered no proof for the same, reported Al Jazeera.

Also Read

As Putin Puts Nuclear Forces on High Alert, Here Are 5 Genuine Nuclear Dangers

As Putin Puts Nuclear Forces on High Alert, Here Are 5 Genuine Nuclear Dangers
ADVERTISEMENT

“Ukraine still has Soviet nuclear technologies and the means of delivery of such weapons," he had said.

On Wednesday, he said that Ukraine would face "real danger" if Kyiv acquires nuclear weapons.

“The military operation in Ukraine, including Kiev, is aimed at disarming the Ukraine. Russia will not let Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

The Russian military on Wednesday said that it had taken control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, as its invasion of the country entered the seventh day.

The Governor of Kherson confirmed that the city was completely surrounded by Russians, but said that it was still in the hands of Ukrainian forces.

(With inputs from Reuters and Al Jazeera.)

Also Read

Civilians Killed, Missiles Hit Kyiv TV Tower, Kharkiv’s Freedom Square: Ukraine

Civilians Killed, Missiles Hit Kyiv TV Tower, Kharkiv’s Freedom Square: Ukraine
Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×