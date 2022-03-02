A Third World War Would Be ‘Nuclear and Devastating,’ Warns Top Russian Diplomat
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, 2 March, warned that if a third World War breaks out, it will be “nuclear and devastating.”
This comes days after President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear forces on increased alert.
Meanwhile, Wednesday saw the Russian invasion enter its seventh day, as it claimed control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.
“A third World War would be a devastating nuclear war,” Russia’s top diplomat stated, Reuters reported, quoting the RIA news agency
Lavrov reportedly added that the "special operation against Ukraine" was executed in order to prevent Kyiv from obtaining nuclear weapons.
On Tuesday, Lavrov had said that Ukraine had been seeking nuclear weapons but offered no proof for the same, reported Al Jazeera.
“Ukraine still has Soviet nuclear technologies and the means of delivery of such weapons," he had said.
On Wednesday, he said that Ukraine would face "real danger" if Kyiv acquires nuclear weapons.
“The military operation in Ukraine, including Kiev, is aimed at disarming the Ukraine. Russia will not let Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons."Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
The Russian military on Wednesday said that it had taken control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, as its invasion of the country entered the seventh day.
The Governor of Kherson confirmed that the city was completely surrounded by Russians, but said that it was still in the hands of Ukrainian forces.
(With inputs from Reuters and Al Jazeera.)
