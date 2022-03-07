Ukraine to Challenge Russia's Genocide Claims at ICJ: What Does the Law Say?

The executive board of the International Association of Genocide Scholars issued a statement last week, stating that Vladimir Putin was "misappropriating and misusing the term 'genocide'".

"There is absolutely no evidence that there is a genocide going on in Ukraine," the president of the association, Melanie O'Brien, told Reuters.

The ICJ has announced that public hearings will be for the case.

Ukraine will present its oral arguments on Monday, 7 March. Russia will do the same on 8 March.

The problem is that even if the decision goes in favour of Ukraine, there is no real enforcement mechanism of the rulings given by the ICJ, despite the binding nature (over the parties) of the rulings.

On the other hand, in the unlikely scenario, if the top court of the UN rules that there is indeed a genocide taking place in Eastern Ukraine, then the Genocide Convention makes it mandatory for the nations party to it to act against Ukraine.