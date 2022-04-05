Ukraine: How Bucha is Similar to Vladimir Putin's Campaigns in Chechnya & Syria

Most of the corpses were those of civilians. Russia has denied any role in the alleged massacre, calling it "another production by the Kyiv regime for the Western media."

While the extent of the truth may be unknown, what we have observed in the past is that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not shy away from using tactics that involve the indiscriminate killing of civilians and the absolute destruction of civilian infrastructure.

There is evidence for the same in at least two of Putin's past campaigns.

The first one is the Russian offensive against Muslim rebels in Grozny (Chechnya) in 1999. The second one is the Russian bombing of Aleppo (Syria) in 2016.