Over 400 Found Dead in Bucha, UN Says 3,400 Ukrainians Killed So Far
As many as 3,400 civilians, including 121 children, have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the United Nations said in a report published on Monday, 4 April.
A total of 410 people have been found dead in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which had been reclaimed from the Russian forces over the weekend, officials said on Sunday. Satellite imagery has detected the presence of a mass grave in Bucha, which is only 30 km away from Kyiv.
Meanwhile, explosions were heard in the early hours of Monday in the cities of Kherson and Odesa, in the south, while air raid sirens sounded across the country's east, as per reports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a taped video at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday
A number of world leaders have condemned the Russian violence in Bucha
Seven people died and 34 were wounded after Russian forces struck a residential area in Kharkiv
Zelenskyy addressed Russian forces as “murderers”, “torturers,” and “rapists” after hundreds of bodies of Ukrainian civilians were found on the streets of towns surrounding Kyiv
Russia Seeks UNSC Meeting on Bucha
Russia hopes to hold an an emergency UN security council meeting today after claiming the “provocation of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha” is behind the request for talks.
Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s UNSC deputy representative, tweeted on Sunday: "In the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha Russia requested a meeting of UN Security Council on Monday April 4.”
Explosions Heard in Kherson & Odesa
Explosions were heard in the early hours of Monday in the cities of Kherson and Odesa, in the south, while air raid sirens sounded across the country's east.
'Another Staged Performance': Russia Denies Violence in Bucha
In Russia's first public comment on alleged massacre in Bucha, the defence ministry in Moscow described photos and videos from the ravaged Ukrainian town as "another staged performance by the Kyiv regime for the Western media."
"During the time that Russian armed forces were in control of this settlement, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions," it said.
3,400 Civilians Have Died in Ukraine After the Russian Invasion: UN
The United Nations’ human rights office has said that there have been 3,455 civilian casualties since the war in Ukraine began on 24 February.
The figure includes more than 1,400 deaths and over 2,000 injuries but the actual number is believed to be considerably higher, the agency said in its recently published report.
