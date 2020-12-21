New COVID-19 Strain in UK: Is It More Dangerous? Do Vaccines Work?

Hours after United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the new strain of coronavirus spreading in the country is 70 percent more infectious than the original, a growing list of European countries have started to close their borders with the country.

Why is this concerning? How has the new strain become the most common form of the virus in a matter of months?

Amid growing fears, and outrage over 'cancelling' Christmas, here's what we know about the new variant of COVID-19.