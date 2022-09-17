A Reply to Fox News Anchor Who Said British Rule Helped India

American far-right news anchor Tucker Carlson of Fox News went on to air to give tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in what was less of a tribute and more of a racist glorification of the British Empire.

"When the British pulled out of India, they left behind an entire civilisation, a language, a legal system, schools, churches and public buildings, all of which are still in use today," he said.

The two things that this guy made clear was that one, he loves British Indian architecture and infrastructure, and two, we should be thankful for it.