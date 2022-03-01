ADVERTISEMENT
2002 Gujarat Riots: Revisiting the Event Which Reconfigured India's Politics
In this episode of Where Were You When we revisit the 2002 Gujarat Riots. Tune in!
Where were you on 27 February 2002, as India witnessed one of its bloodiest Hindu-Muslim riots in Gujarat over three days prompted by the burning of a train in Godhra?
Twenty years since the Gujarat riots, which led to at least a thousand deaths officially, there are still many questions – and elusive answers – about how a large-scale massacre could take place over a span of three days.
Who started the fire in coach S-6 of Sabarmati Express? Was the state complicit in the violence that followed?
