Trump Invokes Fifth Amendment in New York Attorney General’s Investigation

Former United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 10 August, declined to answer questions by the New York state attorney general's office for an investigation that is being conducted by the latter on his business practices.

In a statement released shortly after, Trump said he would plead to the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, explaining that he "declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution."

"When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the Fake News Media, you have no choice. If there was any question in my mind, the raid of my home, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday by the FBI, just two days prior to this deposition, wiped out any uncertainty. I have absolutely no choice because the current Administration and many prosecutors in this Country have lost all moral and ethical bounds of decency," the statement added.