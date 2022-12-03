The Twitter Files: Elon Musk Retweets Thread on Censor of ‘Hunter Biden Story'

Kick-starting a new row, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Friday, 2 December, retweeted ‘The Twitter Files’ thread on how and why the micro-blogging site “suppressed” a story around Hunter Biden’s laptop.

What are The Twitter Files? “Here we go,” Musk said in the repost linking to the account of independent author and journalist Matt Taibbi, who published a series of tweets explaining why the tech giant decided to “suppress” the 'Hunter Biden story' in the final days of the 2020 presidential campaign.