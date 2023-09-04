No 'Fire Breathing Dragon' is what Tesla CEO Elon Musk thought of the then-CEO of social networking site Parag Agarwal when he met him over dinner months before Twitter's $44 billion buyout. This was disclosed by Walter Isaacson, a writer who spent three years following Elon Musk for his biography ‘Elon Musk.’

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has published an excerpt of the book along with the details of Musk and Agarwal's meeting in March in which the world's richest man explains what Indian-origin Agarwal lacked.

"He's a nice guy," said Mr Musk, but one of his maxims is that managers should not aim to be liked, Mr Isaacson wrote, as per the WSJ report.

"What Twitter needs is a fire-breathing dragon, and Parag is not that," Mr Musk said after the meeting.