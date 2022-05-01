Lip-Sync Sensation Kili Paul 'Attacked With Knife, Beaten With Sticks'
In February, Kili Paul was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania.
Tanzania's Kili Paul, the internet sensation known for lip-syncing and dancing to Bollywood songs, was attacked with a knife and beaten with sticks by five people, according to social media posts shared by him.
“People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me," Paul wrote in an Instagram story. A video shared by him shows him lying on a stretcher with a bandaged thumb and injuries on his legs.
Paul apparently was able to defend himself from further damage by beating up two of the assailants who then ran away. More information on the attackers isn't yet available.
Honoured by High Commission, Praised by PM
In February, Kili Paul -- who frequently makes videos with his sister Neema -- was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania.
Indian envoy Binaya Pradhan shared a few pictures with Kili Paul who visited the High Commission’s office in Tanzania, while the social media sensation also shared the images on his social media pages.
The same month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Paul and his sister Neema on his Mann Ki Baat show.
"Just like the sibling duo of Kili & Neema, I urge everyone, especially kids from different states to make lip-syncing videos of popular songs (from a state different than theirs). We'll redefine 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' & popularise Indian languages," he said.
"I’m so happy for this and thank you sir I'm so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news. This inspired me a million times," wrote Kili on his Instagram page.
