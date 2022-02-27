Kili Paul Says He's Inspired 'a Million Times' After PM Modi's Mention

Instagram and Tik Tok sensation Kili Paul who has gone viral for lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs has said that he's 'mind blown' to have woken up to the news of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi having mentioned him and his sister Neema on his Mann Ki Baat show.

"I’m so happy for this and thank u Sir🇮🇳🙏🏾 @narendramodi 🙏🏾🙏🏾🤩🤩🤩I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news 😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️this inspired me a million times 🥰😍😍❤️🥰🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿" posted Kili on his Instagram page.