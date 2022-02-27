Kili Paul Says He's Inspired 'a Million Times' After PM Modi's Mention
Here's how Kili Paul reacted to being mentioned by PM Narendra Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat'.
Instagram and Tik Tok sensation Kili Paul who has gone viral for lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs has said that he's 'mind blown' to have woken up to the news of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi having mentioned him and his sister Neema on his Mann Ki Baat show.
"I’m so happy for this and thank u Sir🇮🇳🙏🏾 @narendramodi 🙏🏾🙏🏾🤩🤩🤩I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news 😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️this inspired me a million times 🥰😍😍❤️🥰🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿" posted Kili on his Instagram page.
On Sunday, during his Mann Ki Baat talk, PM Modi mentioned the Tanzanian siblings and said, "Just like the sibling duo of Kili & Neema, I urge everyone, especially kids from different states to make lip-syncing videos of popular songs (from a state different than theirs). We'll redefine 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' & popularise Indian languages."
You can see Kili Paul's Instagram page below:
Earlier this month, Kili Paul was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania. Indian envoy Binaya Pradhan shared a few pictures with Kili Paul who visited the High Commission’s office in Tanzania, while the social media sensation also shared the images on his social media pages.
