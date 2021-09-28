Taliban Bans Afghanistan's Hairdressers From Shaving, Trimming Beards

The Taliban have banned hairdressers in Afghanistan's Helmand province from shaving or trimming beards, saying it breaches their interpretation of Islamic law, the BBC reported.

Anyone violating the rule will be punished, the Taliban's religious police have said.

Some barbers in the capital Kabul said that they have also received similar orders. The instructions suggest a return to the strict rulings of the group's past tenure in power, despite promises of a milder form of government.