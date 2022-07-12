Sri Lanka Crisis: New Prez To Be Elected on 20 July; PM Decries Attack on House

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a special televised statement, decried the attack on his residence during the mass demonstration.

He stated that only people with a "Hitler-like mindset" torch buildings.

A sea of protesters had stormed into the president's house on Saturday and set fire to the PM's residence, voicing their protest against the administration. The president subsequently agreed to resign from his post.

Wickremesinghe also said that he will step down after a new government is formed.