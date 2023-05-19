'Nice To Be Back': Salman Rushdie Seen in Public for the First Time Since Attack

The annual PEN America Literary Gala that was held in New York on Thursday night, 18 May, had a surprise visitor.

In particular: Indian-born author Salman Rushdie made a surprise appearance at the event, according to The New York Times.

He was there to receive the Freedom of Expression Courage Award.

To everyone's delight, Rushdie reportedly walked onstage after a short tribute video.

He was met with "whoops and a standing ovation," the report said.

Why it matters: This was the first time that the renowned author was seen in public since he was gravely injured in an attack at a similar literary event last year.