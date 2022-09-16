US Announces $600 Million Arms Package for Ukraine to Counter Russian Invasion
The US has provided more than $15.8 billion in military assistance to Kyiv since Biden was elected president.
The United States has approved a new package of up to $600 million in additional military aid to support Ukraine's counter-offensive against the Russian invasion.
The aid is in the form of equipment and services, as well as training, the US Department of State said in a statement on Thursday, 15 September.
"Together with our Allies and partners, we are delivering the arms and equipment that Ukraine’s forces are utilizing so effectively as they continue their successful counter-offensive against Russia’s invasion," it said.
US President Joe Biden authorized the assistance using his Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to sanction the transfer of excess weapons from the US reserves.
The equipment includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), night vision goggles, claymore mines, mine clearing equipment, 105 mm artillery rounds, and 155 mm precision guided artillery rounds, the Pentagon said, according to Reuters.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
