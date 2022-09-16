US Announces $600 Million Arms Package for Ukraine to Counter Russian Invasion

The United States has approved a new package of up to $600 million in additional military aid to support Ukraine's counter-offensive against the Russian invasion.

The aid is in the form of equipment and services, as well as training, the US Department of State said in a statement on Thursday, 15 September.

"Together with our Allies and partners, we are delivering the arms and equipment that Ukraine’s forces are utilizing so effectively as they continue their successful counter-offensive against Russia’s invasion," it said.