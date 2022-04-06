As Russia's War Goes on, People From Ukraine's Cities Narrate Harrowing Accounts

Six weeks into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, civilians in cities like Bucha, Borodyanka, and Trostianets have provided harrowing testimonies describing torture and sexual violence committed against them by Russian troops.

The alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops against Ukrainian civilians were brought to light by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who challenged the UN to "act immediately" or "dissolve yourself altogether", in the aftermath of the Bucha massacre.

"What Russian military did in Bucha is cruelty. The UN Charter has been violated literally. The massacre in Bucha is only one of many examples," the president asserted.