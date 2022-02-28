India Abstains in Second UN Vote on Russia-Ukraine, Welcomes Peace Talks
The resolution for a special UNGA session saw 11 votes in its favour, as India, China and the UAE abstained.
As the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday, 27 February, called for an emergency session of the UN General Assembly in view of the Russian war against Ukraine, India abstained for voting in favour of the special session, even as it asserted its support for peace talks.
"It is regrettable that the situation in Ukraine has worsened further since the Council last convened on this matter," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said in the explanation of Sunday's vote, adding, "Taking into consideration the totality of the circumstances, we have decided to abstain," he said.
Saying that "there is no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue," Tirumurti added that India welcomes the announcement of talks between Russia and Ukraine.
"Our prime minister has advocated this strongly in his recent conversations with the leadership of the Russian Federation and Ukraine. In this regard, we welcome today's announcement by both sides to hold talks at the Belarus border."
India continues to be deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals, including a large number of Indian students, who are still stranded in Ukraine, the ambassador noted at the UNSC session.
The special session of UNGA is scheduled for Monday after the resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, with India, China and the UAE abstaining from voting, and Russia against the resolution.
India had previously abstained from voting at a UNSC session held on Friday, where a US-sponsored resolution that would have deplored Russia's aggression was favoured by 11 council members, but was vetoed by Russia.
Meanwhile, fighting is underway in Ukraine where Russian troops continue their military invasion of the resisting country. The delegations of the two nations are scheduled to meet for talks on Monday.
