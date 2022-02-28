India Abstains in Second UN Vote on Russia-Ukraine, Welcomes Peace Talks

As the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday, 27 February, called for an emergency session of the UN General Assembly in view of the Russian war against Ukraine, India abstained for voting in favour of the special session, even as it asserted its support for peace talks.

"It is regrettable that the situation in Ukraine has worsened further since the Council last convened on this matter," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said in the explanation of Sunday's vote, adding, "Taking into consideration the totality of the circumstances, we have decided to abstain," he said.

Saying that "there is no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue," Tirumurti added that India welcomes the announcement of talks between Russia and Ukraine.