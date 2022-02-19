Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Explosions Heard in Ukraine's Rebel-Held Territory

Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to address the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday. She is expected to repeat the US's stern warning of crippling financial sanctions against Russia if the latter invades Ukraine.

It has also been reported that Harris will meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the situation further while in Munich, and finalise a plan of crippling financial sanctions if Russia launches an attack.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had given the order to pull some troops back from areas surrounding Ukraine, the US has claimed this as false, and said that Russia still remains in a "threatening position".