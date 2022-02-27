ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine Has Submitted Application Against Russia to ICJ: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy</p></div>
Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine has reached out to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in order to hold Russia accountable for its actions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity.

He tweeted on Sunday, "Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week."

The ICJ, which is based in The Hague, is the supreme judicial institution of the United Nations. The International Court of Justice can entertain two types of cases: contentious cases or legal disputes between states submitted to it by them, and requests for advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by United Nations organs and specialized agencies.
On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion in Ukraine. Sunday was the fourth day of Russia's military operation.

Currently, the clash between the two countries is on and Russian troops are invading Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city.

Zelenskyy had earlier turned down Russia's offer for talks in Belarus accusing Belarus of complying with Russia. While addressing the nation earlier on Sunday, the Ukrainian president said that he remained open to talks in locations that were not colluding with the element.

He had added that negotiations in Belarus' capital Minsk, could have been possible, if Russia had not attacked Ukraine for Belarusian territory.

(Sources: Hindustan Times and Reuters)

