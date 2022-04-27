Russia Restricts Gas Supplies to Bulgaria & Poland Amid War With Ukraine

Gazprom holds monopoly over about 50 percent and 90 percent of Poland and Bulgaria's gas consumption, respectively.

Poland said it did not need to draw on reserves and its gas storage was 76 percent full. Bulgaria has said it is in talks to try to import liquefied natural gas through Turkey and Greece.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday decided on cutting all tariffs on the goods imported from Ukraine, simultaneously putting a strict ban on certain technology exports to Moscow in Russia. The imported goods include key elements like honey, barley, and poultry.

Two weeks ago, the United States Congress had also voted to end normal trade relations with Russia, also codifying the ban on oil imports from the Vladimir Putin regime.