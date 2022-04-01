Russia Demands Energy Payments in Roubles, Germany Calls It 'Blackmail'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly demanded that "unfriendly countries" pay for Russian gas in roubles from Friday, 1 April, and has threatened to cut their supplies otherwise.

European countries rejected the ultimatum, with Germany referring to the demand as "blackmail."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz himself confirmed that energy payments would be made in euros.

"In a conversation with the Russian president I have stated clearly that this will stay that way," he said during a press conference on Thursday, as quoted by Reuters.