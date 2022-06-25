'Will Cost Lives for Years to Come': Doctors Condemn Roe V Wade Abortion Verdict
In one of it's biggest court decision in history, US overturned Roe v Wade, taking the country 50 years back.
Pro-choice activists and medical professionals around the world have condemned the US Supreme Court for overturning the decades-old Roe v Wade judgment which afforded women across the USA reproductive rights and the right to abortions.
"The United States Supreme Court decision to dismantle Roe v Wade and roll back 50 years of access to safe abortion care is a catastrophic blow to the lives of millions of women, girls and pregnant people who now face the prospect of being forced to continue pregnancies. It is a decision that will cost lives for years to come."International Federation Of Gyneachology and Obstrecians
Distressed protesters called the verdict an unconscionable attack on the rights of women and further said that "this would leave the judges with blood on their hands".
"This will kill women. This will kill trans people. This will make people have forced births that they're not ready for," said Alice, one of the protesters gathered outside the US Supreme Court.
The UNFPA, the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency, said ,data shows that restricting access to abortion does not prevent people from seeking abortion, it simply makes it more deadly.
It adds that in the greater the barriers to getting abortions, the more unsafe abortions would occur, particularly in low and middle-income countries with access to abortion becoming more restricted.
"Decisions reversing progress gained have a wider impact on the rights and choices of women and adolescents everywhere,” it said.
In a similar opinion, Dr Ranee Thakar, who is the president-elect of UK’s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), urged governments to support healthcare workers to provide women with safe abortions, rather than imposing greater legal restraints.
The Ripple Effect of Roe V Wade's Reversal
In a statement to The Guardian, Abebe Shibru, Ethiopia country director for MSI Reproductive Choices stated that the reversal of Roe v Wade would be a victory for anti-choice groups and lead to more African women dying.
As per experts, the verdict also allows European countries like Poland and Malta who had restrictive abortion laws in place already, clamp down even harder on reproductive rights, with the US Supreme Court's verdict as precedent.
Dr Alvaro Bermejo, Director of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), said "The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is the biggest blow to women's health and rights in recent U.S history and an outrageous and devasting conclusion to what was already an unconstitutional removal of life-saving healthcare."
"The justices who put their personal beliefs ahead of American will, precedent and law will soon have blood on their hands, and we are devastated for the millions of people who will suffer from this cruel judgment."Dr Alvaro Bermejo, Director of the International Planned Parenthood Federation
Sara Pantuliano, chief executive of the Overseas Development global affairs thinktank, wrote on Twitter: “Make no mistake, this ruling is a threat to everyone, everywhere. Solidarity with those in the US who will be faced with unimaginable decisions following this ruling, as they seek to protect their bodily autonomy.
“Let this be the fire to ignite our collective determination to prevent further backsliding. We must fight to ensure this trend does not gain any further momentum. We must draw a line by dealing in deeds not words,” she added.
(With inputs from The Guardian)
