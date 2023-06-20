‘Prepared To Protect Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks to Media Ahead of US Visit

Prior to his departure to the United States on Tuesday, 20 June, in a rare interview with United States-based newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the relationship between leaders of the US and India is one of “unprecedented trust.”
Speaking to WSJ, Modi said:
"We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity."
Indian officials said that the visit is not solely meant to improve bilateral relations, but it is being seen as one which further cements the PM’s bond with the Indian diaspora and also one where he interacts with top business executives across sectors.
Prime Minister Modi set off for his State visit to the United States early morning on Tuesday and is expected to be welcomed by a large group of Indian Americans at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland once he lands.
Within its report, The Wall Street Journal noted that Modi “gives many speeches but fewer news conferences and interviews.” Moreover, it said that “overall,” Modi’s message is that “India’s time has come,” in terms of the role it plays in global geo-politics and it’s share of the world economy.
“He sought to portray New Delhi as the natural leader of the global South, in sync with and able to give voice to developing countries’ long-neglected aspirations,” the report added.
Many are calling PM Modi's visit to the US a turning point in bilateral relations between the two countries, the agenda of discussions will culminate in stepping up defence cooperation and will also focus on improving trade and investment relations.
Modi furthered that “India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role” and called for an overhaul of international institutions like the United Nations to make them more broadly representative, and also signaled a desire to be a part of the UN Security Council.
Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal noted that unlike India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s “non alignment” vision during the initial stages of the Cold War, “Modi’s foreign policy is one of multiple alignments, seeking to advance India’s interests in partnership”.
Modi also commented on the opposition’s allegations of “religious polarisation and democratic backsliding” and said that India “not only tolerates but celebrates its diversity,” adding that “you will find people of every faith in the world living in harmony in India.”
Modi Pens Statement Before US Departure
Before he left for the United States and then Egypt on Tuesday morning, PM Modi penned a departure statement, where the Indian PM went over his packed itinerary and explored the motivation behind his visit.
Click the expandable card to read excerpts from the statement.
