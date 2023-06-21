PM Modi in US: Amid Defence, Technology Ties, India’s Strategic Big Leap

In 2016, the US government declared India as a 'Major Defence Partner’ (MDP) which allowed India to receive defence technologies at par with those provided to the US’ closest allies in Natoplus-5. In the same year, India signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (Lemoa) –one of the three foundational defence pacts needed to be signed by a country to obtain hi-tech military hardware from the US and then in September 2018, the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (Comcasa) was signed and in October 2020, the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for geospatial cooperation too was effected.

Apart from the foundational agreements, the signing of the Memorandum of Intent (MoI) between the US Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) and the Indian Defence Innovation Organisation-Innovations for Defence Excellence (DIO-iDEX) in December 2018, has set the roadmap for possible defence research on a sustained basis. A further boost was provided with the signing of the Industrial Security Annex (ISA) during the 2+2 dialogue in December 2019, which provided the framework for exchange and collaboration between private industries from both countries.

Defence cooperation and the focus on transforming that relationship from a buyer-seller relationship to that of partnership where some elements of the equipment and supply chain ecosystem could be met from India was supported by both countries and DIO-iDEX gave the right fillip to look at the various possibilities where technology made in India could find their space in the systems that went to the equipment.