Trump Now ‘Reports No Symptoms’ of COVID-19: White House Doctor

White House physician Sean Conley on Tuesday, 6 October, said that President Donald Trump is reporting “no symptoms” after being discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.

“This morning, the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today, he reports no symptoms,” Conley said in a memorandum issued on Tuesday afternoon.