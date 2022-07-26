China's Population to Continue Shrinking for 100 Yrs, Starting From 2025: Report

His comments come amid birth data for 2021 from 29 provinces in the country showing that the number of births was the lowest in decades last year.

Also, only six among the top 10 provinces with the highest births exceeded 500,000.

As per a report by the United Nations, India will surpass China as the most populous country in the world next year.

The report states that India's current population stands at 1.412 billion, while China's population is at 1.426 billion.

By 2050, India is projected to have a population of 1.668, far ahead of China's projected number of 1.317 billion.

China had faced a demographic crisis as child births in the country fell drastically while the number of senior citizens increased.

To address the problem, the country in 2016 permitted couples to have two children, thus scrapping the decades-old "one-child" policy, which experts said was responsible for the crisis.