Modi in US: PM Meets Qualcomm CEO, to Meet Kamala Harris, Japan PM Today

PM's visit to US has six broad elements, India's Envoy to US Taranjit S Sandhu informed ANI. These, as per Sandhu, are:

Bilateral meeting with US President Biden

Meeting with VP Kamala Harris

Quad Summit

Interactions with PMs of Australia and Japan separately

Interaction with select industry leaders

UN section

"As far as Quad is concerned, it's a like-minded group which has come together to focus on international issues and problems..." he was quoted as saying.