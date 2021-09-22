PM Modi to Meet Joe Biden, Apple CEO on US Visit: Here's a Look at His Itinerary

22 September: PM Modi is expected to attend a United National General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

23 September: PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

In addition, he will be meeting top executives of certain American companies, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, ET reported.

The prime minister is also expected to attend a gala dinner hosted by President Joe Biden – an event at which Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to be present.

24 September: PM Modi will take part of a bilateral meeting with President Biden. He will also attend a meeting of the QUAD countries – consisting of India, Japan, US, and Australia.

25 September: The prime minister will return to New York, where he is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly.

The Prime Minister will return to India on 27 September.