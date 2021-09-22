PM Modi to Meet Joe Biden, Apple CEO on US Visit: Here's a Look at His Itinerary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark upon a five-day-long visit to the United States on 22 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark upon a five-day-long visit to the United States on 22 September – his first since Joe Biden became US president.
During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled meet with a number of world leaders and other personages, including President Biden and Apple CEO Tim Cook.
The prime minister will be accompanied by a delegation of the Indian government, comprising External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary HV Shringla, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others, as per reports.
Here's what the PM Modi's itinerary will look like on his US trip:
22 September: PM Modi is expected to attend a United National General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.
23 September: PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
In addition, he will be meeting top executives of certain American companies, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, ET reported.
The prime minister is also expected to attend a gala dinner hosted by President Joe Biden – an event at which Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to be present.
24 September: PM Modi will take part of a bilateral meeting with President Biden. He will also attend a meeting of the QUAD countries – consisting of India, Japan, US, and Australia.
25 September: The prime minister will return to New York, where he is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly.
The Prime Minister will return to India on 27 September.
(With inputs from The Economic Times)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.