US Visit | 'Long Flight Means Chance to Go Through Papers,' PM Modi Tweets Photo
Catch all live updates of PM Narendra Modi's US visit here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 22 September, tweeted a photo of himself on board the aircraft flying him to the United States, and said: "A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work."
Earlier on Wednesday, he addressed the global COVID-19 summit hosted by President Joe Biden, and spoke about the need to focus on addressing the pandemic’s economic effects. "To that end, international travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates," he said.
Modi, who had departed from New Delhi at 11 am IST on Wednesday, is scheduled to meet with a number of personages in the US, including US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Narendra Modi will be meeting Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between India and the US, particularly in the area of science and technology
He will also hold bilateral meetings with Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.
Modi had last visited the US in September 2019, when he and former US President Donald Trump had addressed the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston.
'International Travel Should Be Made Easier, Through Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates': PM Modi at Global COVID-19 Summit
Speaking at the global COVID-19 summit hosted by President Joe Biden, PM Modi stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented disruption and it is not yet over. Much of the world is still to be vaccinated. That is why this initiative by President Biden is timely and welcome."
"Earlier this year, we shared our vaccine production with 95 other countries, and with UN peacekeepers. And, like a family, the world also stood with India when we were going through a second wave. For the solidarity and support extended to India, I thank you all."PM Modi
"We also need to focus on addressing the pandemic’s economic effects. To that end, international travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates," he further stated.
PM Modi's Visit to Have 6 Broad Elements: India's Envoy to US
PM's visit to US has six broad elements, India's Envoy to US Taranjit S Sandhu informed ANI. These, as per Sandhu, are:
Bilateral meeting with US President Biden
Meeting with VP Kamala Harris
Quad Summit
Interactions with PMs of Australia and Japan separately
Interaction with select industry leaders
UN section
"As far as Quad is concerned, it's a like-minded group which has come together to focus on international issues and problems..." he was quoted as saying by ANI.
"As you are aware, we are still under pressure of COVID and US particularly has that but President Biden has gone ahead & taken the initiative to invite PM Modi for his first one-on-one interaction," Sandhu observed.
'My Visit Will Strengthen Strategic Partnership With USA': Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit, will be attending the first in-person summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), a grouping that comprises of US, Japan, India, and Australia.
"My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners – Japan and Australia – and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues," Modi said ahead of his visit.
"The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region."Prime Minister Modi
The prime minister, on the last day of his visit, will be addressing the United National General Assembly in New York. His address will focus on the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, and climate change, among other issues.
