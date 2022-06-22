PM Modi To Attend Virtual BRICS Summit Hosted by China; Putin To Also Be Present

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries, representing 41 percent of the global population, 24 percent of the global GDP and 16 percent of the global trade.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are also set to attend the summit.

The summit is also taking place amid the lingering border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh.