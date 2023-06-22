PM Modi Gifts US First Lady Jill Biden 7.5-Carat Lab-Grown Diamond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented US First Lady Jill Biden with a special gift, a lab-grown diamond, during his first State visit to the United States.
The 7.5-carat green diamond reflects the “chemical and optical properties of earth-mined diamonds," according to a press release published by ANI.
Moreover, it is an eco-friendly diamond made by using diversified resources like Solar and wind power.
The extraordinary gemstone showcases the hallmarks of excellence through the 4C's: Cut, Colour, Carat and Clarity, said to the press release.
The stunning piece of jewellery was gifted in a box, referred to as kar-e-kalamdani, which is an intricate type of paper maché of Kashmir.
Moreover, the Indian Prime Minister also presented a special gift to President Joe Biden. It consisted of a meticulously handcrafted sandalwood box, with ‘das danam,' created by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan.
The box was intricately carved with flora and fauna patterns, and the sandalwood used in the making of the box was sourced from Mysore, Karnataka.
PM Modi presented the gifts during a private dinner hosted at the White House by Joe Biden and Jill Biden.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)