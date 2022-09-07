In 1st Address, PM Liz Truss Vows To Transform Britain Into ‘Aspiration Nation’

"I know we have what it takes to get Britain working again… We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high-paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve. I will take action this day and action every day to make it happen," she said.

Speaking outside the famous black door of No 10 Downing Street, her new office, the 47-year-old former foreign secretary was surrounded by scores of Tory MPs, aides and global media.

Heavy downpours abated just minutes before her cavalcade made its way from the RAF Northolt Royal Air Force base where her flight landed after her audience with Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland. The showers are being viewed by many political commentators as symbolic of the “headwinds” Truss referenced in her speech.