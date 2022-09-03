'Ahead of Those Who Ruled Us': India Surpasses UK To Become 5th Largest Economy

India has overtaken the United Kingdom in becoming the world's fifth largest economy on Friday, 2 September, according to a report by Bloomberg.

India pushed the UK to the sixth spot in the last three months of 2021, as the latter grapples with a shrinking economy and a change of leadership following Boris Johnson's resignation.

The calculations are in terms of US dollars and according to the GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India extended its lead in the first quarter.