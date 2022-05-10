Philippines: Late Dictator’s Son Ferdinand Marcos Jr Wins Presidential Election

The contest was largely between Robredo against Marcos Jr, with the former gaining around 14.5 million votes, despite championing human rights and reforms.

Meanwhile, boxer Manny Pacquiao appeared to have the third highest total votes of 3.5 million.

More than 60,000 security personnel were deployed to protect polling stations and election workers.

Delivering a late-night address from his campaign headquarters in Manila, Marcos Jr thanked volunteers for months of "sacrifices and work" but stated that "the count is not yet done", AFP reported.