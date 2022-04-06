Pak SC Adjourns Hearing Against NA Dy Speaker Over No-Trust Motion for 4th Time

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday, 6 April, adjourned the hearing in the case against National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who rejected the motion for no-confidence against PM Imran Khan, for the fourth consecutive time, to Thursday, reported GeoNews.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said during the hearing that the Supreme Court aims to wrap up the NA proceedings by Wednesday. The apex court was hearing the arguments by the counsels of the remaining respondents of the case.

CJP Bandial had taken suo moto cognisance of the crisis on Sunday and had created a three-member bench to hear the matter. He expanded the bench to five members on Monday.