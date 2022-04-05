Pak SC Adjourns Hearing Against NA Dy Speaker Over No-Trust Motion Till 6 April

Amid the constitutional crisis in Pakistan, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 5 April, adjourned the hearing in the case against National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who rejected the motion for no-confidence against PM Imran Khan, for Wednesday, Geo News reported.

A five-member expanded bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, was hearing the case on Tuesday.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani told the SC that Suri had no legal authority to give such a ruling. He said: