Ukraine War: Google, Facebook To Block Russian State Media's Ad Money
Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this week after recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent 'republics.'
In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, tech giant Google announced on Saturday, 26 February, that it would take measures to prevent Russian state media from earning money on its platforms.
Similar actions were taken by YouTube and Facebook earlier this week.
"In response to the war in Ukraine, we are pausing Google monetisation of Russian state-funded media across our platforms," a spokesperson for Google stated.
"We're actively monitoring new developments and will take further steps if necessary," the spokesperson added, as quoted by AFP.
YouTube also announced it would restrict certain Russian media channels from earning money via ads in their videos.
A YouTube spokesperson said that "in light of extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine, we're taking a number of actions."
Other restrictions are expected to follow.
"Our teams have started to pause the ability for certain channels to monetise on YouTube, including RT's YouTube channels globally," the spokesperson added.
YouTube also stated that it is "continuing to actively surface authoritative news content" in search results related to both Russia and Ukraine.
Additionally, Facebook announced on Friday that it was also banning Russian state media from earning money via running ads on its platform.
(With inputs from AFP.)
