Ukraine War: Google, Facebook To Block Russian State Media's Ad Money

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, tech giant Google announced on Saturday, 26 February, that it would take measures to prevent Russian state media from earning money on its platforms.

Similar actions were taken by YouTube and Facebook earlier this week.

"In response to the war in Ukraine, we are pausing Google monetisation of Russian state-funded media across our platforms," a spokesperson for Google stated.

"We're actively monitoring new developments and will take further steps if necessary," the spokesperson added, as quoted by AFP.