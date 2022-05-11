Five 'Numerical Minority Justices' Appear Willing To Overturn Roe v Wade

If the leaked Supreme Court decision on abortion is to be believed, five justices have voted during private deliberations to overturn Roe v Wade. Notably, those five are what I refer to as “numerical minority justices .”

They are the only five in American history to qualify for that designation. And three of them were appointed by a minority president. Since Donald Trump lost the popular vote in the 2016 election, he was, by definition, a minority president, elected by a minority of the voters.

Similarly, I define a “numerical minority justice” as a nominee who won confirmation with the support of a majority of senators, but senators who did not represent a majority of voters.

That raises a question that goes to the heart of the Supreme Court’s legitimacy in our democracy: Will this be a court out of line with America?

If so, what might that mean for the country’s politics and law? Indeed, for the nation itself?