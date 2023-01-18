Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa and Her News Outlet Rappler Acquitted of Tax Evasion

Filipino journalist and Nobel Peace laureate Maria Ressa and her news organisation Rappler were acquitted on Wednesday, 18 January, by the Philippine Court of Tax Appeals in a tax evasion case.

Ressa had been charged with four counts of “alleged wilful and unlawful failure to supply correct and accurate information” in relation to investments and tax filings dating from 2015.

"This acquittal is not just for Rappler, it is for every Filipino who was unjustly accused," said Ressa after the acquittal.