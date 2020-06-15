Reputed Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was on Monday, 15 June, convicted of cyber libel in a 2017 case, with many condemning it as an instance of undermining of press freedom in the country.The 56-year-old co-founder of news website Rappler has been allowed to remain free on bail pending an appeal, but can face up to six years in prison in connection with the case, reported news agency AFP.The case relates to a 2012 story on the site, written by Reynaldo Santos (who was also convicted on Monday), on a businessman's links with a judge of the high court. A complaint by the businessman in question was filed in 2017.After the ruling in the case, Ressa condemned the attacks against press freedom. "We are going to stand up against any kind of attacks against press freedom. It is a blow to us. But it is also not unexpected. We are meant to be a cautionary tale. We are meant to make you afraid. But don't be afraid. Because if you don't use your rights, you will lose them," she was quoted as saying.Many have denounced the targeting of Ressa and Rappler in Philippines, with Amnesty International saying they are "being singled out for their critical reporting of (President Rodrigo Duterte's) administration."According to The Guardian, apart from this cyber libel case, a slew of other cases have also been mounted against Ressa, including cases alleging illegal foreign ownership in her companies as well as investigations into her old tax returns.Duterte, on the other hand, has termed Rappler as a "fake news outlet", while rejecting the assertion that the case is politically motivated.(With inputs from AFP and The Guardian.)Modi 2.0: Has Press Freedom Shrunk in the Last One Year? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.