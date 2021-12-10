'Antidote to Tyranny': Nobel Peace Prize Winners Bat for Journalists' Protection
“We need to help independent journalism survive," Maria Ressa said.
“We need to help independent journalism survive, first by giving greater protection to journalists and standing up against states which target journalists,” said Maria Ressa in her lecture during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony held at Oslo City Hall on Friday, 10 December.
Meanwhile, Dmitry Muratov who shares 2021’s Nobel Peace Prize with her, on his part, said:
"Yes, we (journalists) growl and bite. Yes, we have sharp teeth and strong grip…But we are the prerequisite for progress. We are the antidote against tyranny.”
During the course of the ceremony, Muratov also called for a minute of silence to honour journalists killed in the line of duty.
"Let us rise and honour my and Maria Ressa’s reporter colleagues, who have given their lives for this profession, with a minute of silence, and let us give our support to those who suffer persecution."
Journalists Maria Ressa (from Philippines) and Dmitry Muratov (from Russia) on Friday, 8 October, won the Nobel Peace Prize 2021.
They have bagged the award “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”
Both journalists have faced several attempts from both Philippines and Russian governments to silence their publication.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.