NFTs: How Top Brands Like Nike and Prada Are Using Them And What Could Go Wrong

NFTs are online assets that double as certificates of ownership, usually of digital items such as a piece or art or a video, but potentially even physical things like an item of clothing or a car.

People can buy and sell NFTs on marketplaces including OpenSea, LooksRare, or Magic Eden, and the market exploded in 2021 on the back of the Beeple hype and leading celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Lebron James issuing NFTs of their own.

Sport associations such as NBA and NFL were among the early movers, selling NFTs of collectable cards of sporting heroes, videos of classic moments, and even jerseys autographed by players.

This is all about using NFTs to capitalise on a loyal fan base by offering them rare assets.